Kansas Jayhawks (17-3, 6-1 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (16-5, 3-5 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Kansas faces No. 23 Iowa State in Big 12 action Tuesday.

The Cyclones have gone 12-2 in home games. Iowa State is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Jayhawks are 6-1 in Big 12 play. Kansas leads the Big 12 scoring 80.6 points per game while shooting 48.9%.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Big 12 play. The Jayhawks won the last meeting 62-61 on Jan. 12. Ochai Agbaji scored 22 points to help lead the Jayhawks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Izaiah Brockington is shooting 48.3% and averaging 16.8 points for the Cyclones. Caleb Grill is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

David McCormack is averaging 8.7 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Agbaji is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 27.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

