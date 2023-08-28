Broncos cornerback K’Waun Williams will undergo surgery on his left ankle Monday, league sources told The Post.
Williams missed most of Denver’s training camp and all three preseason games. According to sources, his recovery process is expected to take six to eight weeks.
The ninth-year veteran is entering his second season with the Broncos after signing as a free agent last March. In 2022, Williams played in 14 games (eight starts), totaling 44 tackles, a sack and seven passes defended.
Denver’s secondary has battled injuries throughout training camp. Rookie Riley Moss had surgery to address a core muscle injury at the start of camp, while safety P.J. Locke is recovering from an ankle injury.
With Williams most likely headed to the injured reserve list, cornerback Essang Bassey could step into his place. Bassey was one of the shining stars in preseason play, recording three interceptions in three games. He also has the versatility to line up as a nickel cornerback and safety.
“(Bassey is) smart,” defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said earlier this season. “Sometimes you have players that are not what you want as prototypes physically, but you trust them. He’s one of those guys.”
Bassey, a fourth-year veteran, is entering his third season with the Broncos. He signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020, recording 23 tackles and a pick in 12 games (three starts). Bassey was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021, but returned to Denver after he was waived in 2022.
This summer, Bassey has capitalized on his opportunities. He was consistent throughout camp and proved he can add to Denver’s talented secondary.
“It’s really good to see (good) things happening,” Bassey said after Denver’s 41-0 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the preseason finale on Saturday. “Joseph has instilled confidence in me (since) OTAs, playing with (the starters) when I’ve had the opportunity.”
Bassey’s success during the preseason can be attributed to his comfort with Denver’s defense and playing faster. Bassey said Denver’s secondary has a high standard with players like cornerback Pat Surtain II and safeties Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson. It’s only right for him to play to that standard, he said.
Bassey is no stranger to playing multiple roles in the secondary. In his last season with Wake Forest in 2019, Bassey played 65% of his snaps as an outside corner and 14% as a box safety, according to Pro Football Focus. In 2022, Bassey played 36% of his snaps as a slot corner for the Broncos.
“There’s a lot of similar jobs and techniques,” Bassey said. “You are just doing it from a different alignment when you go from nickel to safety. It’s been a good transition.”
