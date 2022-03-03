Miami Heat (41-22, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (32-31, eighth in the Eastern Conference)
New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -3.5; over/under is 221.5
BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn is looking to stop its three-game home skid with a win against Miami.
The Nets are 22-16 in conference games. Brooklyn averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 16-11 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.
The Heat are 26-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 25.8 assists per game led by Kyle Lowry averaging 7.9.
The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Feb. 13 the Heat won 115-111 led by 19 points from Bam Adebayo, while Kyrie Irving scored 29 points for the Nets.
TOP PERFORMERS: Patty Mills averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Nets, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Kevin Durant is averaging 29.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.
Tyler Herro is shooting 43.6% and averaging 20.4 points for the Heat. Duncan Robinson is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.
LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 3-7, averaging 107.4 points, 42.5 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points per game.
Heat: 8-2, averaging 114.1 points, 44.8 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.6 points.
INJURIES: Nets: Ben Simmons: out (back), Joe Harris: out (ankle), Andre Drummond: day to day (knee).
Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (reconditioning), Kyle Lowry: out (personal).
