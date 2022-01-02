Memphis Grizzlies (23-14, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (23-10, second in the Eastern Conference)
New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn plays Memphis looking to break its three-game home skid.
The Nets have gone 10-8 in home games. Brooklyn has a 4-0 record in one-possession games.
The Grizzlies are 10-6 on the road. Memphis is eighth in the Western Conference allowing just 108.2 points while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Durant is averaging 28.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Nets. James Harden is averaging 31.2 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.
Desmond Bane is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 17.2 points. Ja Morant is averaging 26.5 points, six rebounds and 6.2 assists over the past 10 games for Memphis.
LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 6-4, averaging 113.5 points, 48.4 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.0 points per game.
Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 112.9 points, 48.3 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 10.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.8 points.
INJURIES: Nets: Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kyrie Irving: out (ineligible to play).
Grizzlies: Jarrett Culver: out (health protocols), Dillon Brooks: out (health and safety protocols), Shaq Buchanan: out (health and safety protocols), Ziaire Williams: out (ankle), Yves Pons: out (health and safety protocols), De'Anthony Melton: out (health and safety protocols).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.