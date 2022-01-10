Brooklyn Nets (24-13, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (14-24, 11th in the Western Conference)
Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trail Blazers -11
BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn will try to keep its five-game road win streak alive when the Nets play Portland.
The Trail Blazers have gone 13-11 at home. Portland has a 9-17 record against teams over .500.
The Nets are 14-3 on the road. Brooklyn has a 9-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Damian Lillard averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Trail Blazers, scoring 24.0 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Norman Powell is shooting 42.9% and averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games for Portland.
Patty Mills averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Nets, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc. James Harden is averaging 27.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 10.1 assists over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.
LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 110.4 points, 43.1 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.6 points per game.
Nets: 5-5, averaging 113.4 points, 47.1 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points.
INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Norman Powell: out (health and safety protocols), CJ McCollum: out (lung), Damian Lillard: out (abdominal).
Nets: Joe Harris: out (ankle), LaMarcus Aldridge: day to day (foot), Kyrie Irving: day to day (ineligible to play).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.