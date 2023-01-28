Arizona Wildcats (18-3, 7-3 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (13-9, 5-6 Pac-12)
Seattle; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington -9.5; over/under is 151.5
BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays the No. 6 Arizona Wildcats after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 22 points in Washington's 69-66 overtime win over the Arizona State Sun Devils.
The Huskies are 10-4 on their home court. Washington is ninth in the Pac-12 with 11.7 assists per game led by Keyon Menifield averaging 2.7.
The Wildcats are 7-3 in Pac-12 play. Arizona is third in college basketball with 19.0 assists per game led by Kerr Kriisa averaging 5.6.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Bajema is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 10.1 points. Brooks is shooting 42.9% and averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Washington.
Courtney Ramey averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Azuolas Tubelis is shooting 54.6% and averaging 19.6 points over the past 10 games for Arizona.
LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.
Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 73.4 points, 36.6 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
