DERRY — A pair of brothers who came to the United States as young children are now reaching out to support a homeland besieged by war.
Andrey and Dimitri Ilyuk were guest speakers at a recent meeting of the Derry Village Rotary Club, telling Rotarians their own personal story and what they are hoping to do to help their country of Ukraine.
The brothers came to America with their parents from Ukraine 19 years ago, both young boys of only 6 and 10, but given an opportunity in a new country to grow, work hard and then create a mission to give back to their native land.
That led to an effort to form a team to create The Loving Lifeline, a non-profit charitable organization focused on helping Ukrainian people in need.
Their motivation is the “Gospel of Christ,” they told Rotarians with a mission to “save as many Ukrainians as possible.”
So far, the brothers have partnered with more than 200 churches in Ukraine that aid the organization in identifying immediate needs.
The Loving Lifeline has raised about $500,000 so far with most money going to get those much-needed supplies to Ukraine.
Supplies from the United States are shipped overseas in containers, heading from New Jersey to Poland and on to Ukraine.
The brothers also have many contacts in both western Ukraine and Poland to help with deliveries of the supplies.
In addition to supplies going to support civilians, the brothers’ non-profit efforts and The Loving Lifeline are also supporting troops, firefighters and others with used and surplus equipment, clothing, medical supplies and other necessities.
Participating church partners are also planning work to reconstruct safe houses and other structure rebuild projects in areas considered safe from additional military actions.
And the pair’s established used car business in Auburn is also on board to aid in the effort with a raffle in place of a Mercedes ML350, donated by the dealership. The business is also matching donation funds made through a GiveSendGo fundraising site.
To learn more about The Loving Lifeline, visit https://www.thelovinglifeline.com. The GiveSendGo site is at https://www.givesendgo.com.
