Texas State Bobcats (15-6, 6-3 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (10-11, 5-6 Sun Belt)
Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana hosts the Texas State Bobcats after Jordan Brown scored 20 points in Louisiana's 67-58 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.
The Ragin' Cajuns have gone 6-4 at home. Louisiana is eighth in the Sun Belt scoring 70.1 points while shooting 42.0% from the field.
The Bobcats are 6-3 in Sun Belt play. Texas State is the top team in the Sun Belt shooting 36.7% from deep. Nate Lacewell leads the Bobcats shooting 80.0% from 3-point range.
The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Bobcats won the last matchup 72-68 on Jan. 15. Caleb Asberry scored 22 points to help lead the Bobcats to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is shooting 50.2% and averaging 15.1 points for the Ragin' Cajuns. Kobe Julien is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisiana.
Mason Harrell is averaging 10.2 points and 3.2 assists for the Bobcats. Asberry is averaging 12.0 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 41.4% over the last 10 games for Texas State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin' Cajuns: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.
Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 64.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.
