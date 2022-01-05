With Baker Mayfield's 2021 season over, the Browns quarterback's backup revealed Wednesday just how shocking it was at times to see him play injured.
"I've watched him get hit a little bit closer than most people — maybe his wife and his mom and then me," Browns backup quarterback Case Keenum said on Zoom. "I might be third just to see how carefully he gets up, but he's tough.
"Yeah, there were some weeks where to get him to the field, it was a small miracle."
On Tuesday, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski announced Mayfield won't play in Sunday's season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals and will soon undergo shoulder surgery. In a procedural move Wednesday, the Browns placed Mayfield on injured reserve.
Mayfield suffered a completely torn labrum and fraying in his left, non-throwing shoulder in Week 2 while attempting to make a tackle on an interception return versus the Houston Texans. Mayfield played through shoulder issues — he also suffered a fractured humerus bone in Week 6 — wore a harness to prevent it from repeatedly dislocating and also dealt with lower-body injuries (left heel, right knee, groin) throughout the season.
Stefanski said Mayfield reported to Browns headquarters Wednesday, and the player's camp is working to schedule surgery. The plan is to have Dr. Orr Limpisvasti perform the surgery in California, a person familiar with the situation told the Beacon Journal on Tuesday, and rehabilitation is expected to last four to six months.
After Mayfield took nine sacks in a 26-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on "Monday Night Football," he publicly disclosed for the first time he would undergo surgery and explained he would contemplate shutting it down for the finale. The next day, Stefanski said Mayfield wouldn't play in the finale. On Wednesday, Stefanski added Mayfield didn't suffer any new injuries against the Steelers (8-7-1). He had already endured enough.
“I did have a front-row seat to one of the gutsiest, toughest performances of a quarterback playing in a season that I've ever seen, culminating in the other night [versus the Steelers] and how he battled his tail off to really bring us back into that game and keep us in it," Keenum said. "I think his entire season, he was battling a lot of things.
"He is one of the toughest guys I know and is a fighter. He came to fight every single day and pushed through a lot of adversity just to get on the field on Sunday. So I have a tremendous amount of respect for him, and it grew. I already had a lot of respect for him, and it grew as the season went on. It's unfortunate the way the season ended. Nobody wanted this — the way this is going, it's gone, Baker for sure. Nobody really wanted this, but it's tough. It's a tough football league, and that's kind of the way it is sometimes.”
Keenum will start when the Browns (7-9) host the AFC North champion Bengals (10-6) in the finale. After Keenum provided a couple of quotes about Mayfield's toughness, he wanted reporters to focus on Cincinnati.
The conversation Keenum may have wanted to avoid is there are legitimate questions about Mayfield's future with the Browns, even though he's under contract with Cleveland through next season because general manager Andrew Berry exercised the fifth-year option on the player's rookie deal for $18.858 million.
Asked for his view of Mayfield's mindset and confidence and an opinion about what Mayfield can be as a player when healthy again, Keenum said, "I'm not going to speak for him. I'll let you guys talk to him as far as his mind and stuff like that. That's not a fair question to ask me."
A Browns official indicated Tuesday night Mayfield is not likely to address local reporters who cover the team anytime soon.
Keenum declined to answer whether he was surprised Stefanski didn't turn to him more this season as a starter, given Mayfield's injuries. Keenum also punted on answering how much Mayfield's injuries affected his performances this season.
Mayfield, 26, played in all but two games, excluding the finale. He sat out Oct. 21 against the Denver Broncos on the heels of suffering the fractured humerus bone against the Arizona Cardinals. Keenum started in place of Mayfield, and the Browns defeated the Broncos, 17-14, on "Thursday Night Football."
©2022 Akron Beacon Journal. Visit at beaconjournal.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.