FILE -Cleveland Browns' Cade York (3) kicks during an NFL football camp, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Berea, Ohio. The Browns' confidence in Cade York could be fluttering like one of his recent kicks. Cleveland's second-year kicker, who struggled for much of his rookie season, missed his second field-goal attempt of the preseason on Friday night, Aug. 11, 2023 in the Browns' 17-15 loss to the Washington Commanders.