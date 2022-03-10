FILE - Cleveland Browns linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) sacks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. After a disappointing 2021 season, the Browns head into free agency looking to plug holes — some bigger than others. On defense, the Browns would like to re-sign edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, who had a solid first season in Cleveland.