T.J. Watt never needs any bulletin board material to get him motivated for a game, but Browns rookie tackle Dawand Jones obliged anyway. Jones, who will be making his first NFL start against the Steelers on Monday night, told reporters on Thursday that Watt had a weakness in his rushes.
That might be news to the rest of the NFL. Watt tied the franchise record for sacks in the season opener when he registered three against the 49ers, giving him 80.5 in his first 88 games. He's the second-faster player in NFL history to reach 80 sacks. Only Hall of Famer Reggie White reached the milestone in fewer games. He did it in only 71 games.
So what is Watt's fatal flaw?
"He kind of leaves his chest open a little bit during the pass game," said Jones, who went on to tell reporters in Cleveland that Watt is a "great player."
Watt loves to play against the Browns. Of his 80.5 career sacks, 15 of them have come against Cleveland. He had four against then-rookie James Hudson late in the 2021 season. Hudson is now the backup left tackle for the Browns. Watt also had three sacks against the Browns in a 2018 game in Cleveland.
Watt said he has been watching video of Jones only from this year. He didn't delve into Jones' days at Ohio State.
"I don't really watch much college tape," Watt said. "When those new guys get under a new coach — you see it with Broderick here — he's not really the same player he was in college. There's a whole year of progression. You're getting coached by so many different people throughout the combine process, and then where you get drafted to, that coach is going to try to shape you how he wants."
Black hole
The NFL season is often referred to as a marathon and not a sprint, but in no other sport does a bad start jeopardize a team's chances to reach the postseason. Since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger, 405 teams have started the season with consecutive losses. Only 39 of those teams have rebounded to make the playoffs.
Those are the odds the Steelers will face if they lose to the Browns on Monday night. Win, and the outlook drastically improves. Lose, and the season hangs by a thread with consecutive road games next.
The Steelers have endured 0-2 starts before under Mike Tomlin, but on both occasions they missed the playoffs. They started 0-4 in 2013 and finished the season 8-8. They were alive for a playoff berth until the final weekend of the season.
In 2019, the Steelers started 0-3. Like 2013, they finished 8-8, but they lost to the Ravens on the final Sunday of the season and were eliminated from playoff contention.
"I don't know if the season is going to go one way or the other depending on the result, but there's always a sense of urgency." Watt said. "This is the NFL. There are only 17 opportunities. One opportunity is gone. This is a divisional game. We understand the history. It's definitely an important game."
Before Tomlin became head coach the Steelers overcame 0-2 starts three times to qualify for the playoffs. They did it once under Chuck Noll and twice under Bill Cowher — in 1989, 1993 and 2002.
Five teams started last season 0-2. The Bengals were the only team in that group to qualify for the playoffs.
Charging Chubb
The Steelers face a Browns teams that is coming off a 24-3 victory against the Bengals last week. While much of the attention since Sunday's season-opening loss to the 49ers has been focused on the offense's mistakes, the defense also had a rough first outing.
The 49ers moved the ball through the air and on the ground with ease. They churned out 188 yards rushing. That's a concerning number of yards with the Browns and their star running back Nick Chubb up next.
Chubb, who rushed for 1,525 yards last season, had 106 against the Bengals. The Browns overall rushed for 206 yards.
"It's always emphasized, but you really know the challenge it takes on," defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said. "Obviously, Nick Chubb is a great runner, and he's really the thing that makes them go. If he gets going and the run game gets going, that really affects all of our defense, and it makes us less effective. Last week was a prime example. We didn't do a good job, and that opened it up for everything else."
Chubb rushed for 113 yards and the Browns 171 in Cleveland's lone victory against the Steelers last season in Week 3. When the Steelers beat the Browns in the regular-season finale, they held Chubb to 77 yards and the Browns to 134 rushing yards.
©2023 PG Publishing Co. Visit at post-gazette.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.