In this Nov. 29, 2020 photo, Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. (33) wears a Salute to Service headband during warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla. Browns center and players’ union president JC Tretter feels Kansas City assistant coach Greg Lewis should be disciplined for his role in a sideline skirmish with Harrison Jr. in Sunday’s game. Harrison was ejected after he forcefully pushed Lewis, who pushed the Browns safety away when he came to assist Chiefs running back lyde Edwards-Helaire.