Boston Bruins (10-1-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (5-4-2, sixth in the Atlantic Division)
Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins will try to keep their seven-game win streak going when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Toronto has a 5-4-2 record overall and a 1-1-0 record in Atlantic Division games. The Maple Leafs are 5-1-2 when scoring at least three goals.
Boston is 10-1-0 overall with a 2-1-0 record against the Atlantic Division. The Bruins have scored 49 total goals (4.4 per game) to lead the league.
The matchup Saturday is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Maple Leafs won 5-2 in the last matchup. John Tavares led the Maple Leafs with three goals.
TOP PERFORMERS: Auston Matthews has scored four goals with six assists for the Maple Leafs. Tavares has seven goals and five assists over the past 10 games.
Hampus Lindholm has four goals and nine assists for the Bruins. David Pastrnak has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-3-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.9 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.
Bruins: 9-1-0, averaging 4.4 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.
INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Timothy Liljegren: out (hernia), Jordie Benn: out (groin), Joseph Woll: out (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Matt Murray: out (abductor), Jake Muzzin: out (neck).
Bruins: Charlie McAvoy: out (shoulder), David Krejci: day to day (upper body), Jeremy Swayman: out (undisclosed), Derek Forbort: out (upper-body), Matthew Filipe: out (undisclosed).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
