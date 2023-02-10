Norfolk State Spartans (16-7, 5-2 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (14-8, 6-1 MEAC)
Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State plays the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Joe Bryant Jr. scored 29 points in Norfolk State's 83-71 win against the Hampton Pirates.
The Hawks have gone 9-0 at home. Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks fourth in the MEAC with 14.2 assists per game led by Ahamadou Fofana averaging 2.6.
The Spartans are 5-2 in MEAC play. Norfolk State is fourth in the MEAC shooting 35.0% from downtown. Jack Doumbia leads the Spartans shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Fofana is averaging 6.1 points for the Hawks. Zion Styles is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.
Bryant averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Kris Bankston is averaging 12.8 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 9-1, averaging 74.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 11.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.
Spartans: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.