Bryant Bulldogs (13-6, 4-2 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (16-4, 4-2 America East)
Lowell, Massachusetts; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Bryant faces the UMass-Lowell River Hawks after Sherif Kenney scored 26 points in Bryant's 87-75 victory over the NJIT Highlanders.
The River Hawks are 10-0 in home games. UMass-Lowell leads the America East shooting 38.1% from deep, led by Quinton Mincey shooting 48.3% from 3-point range.
The Bulldogs have gone 4-2 against America East opponents. Bryant is eighth in the America East giving up 74.1 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.
The River Hawks and Bulldogs match up Sunday for the first time in America East play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Everette Hammond is averaging 12.6 points and 5.3 rebounds for the River Hawks. Abdoul Karim Coulibaly is averaging 11.3 points and 7.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for UMass-Lowell.
Kenney is averaging 17.4 points and 3.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Charles Pride is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bryant.
LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.
Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 79.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
