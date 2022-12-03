Bryant Bulldogs (6-2) at Cincinnati Bearcats (5-3)
Cincinnati; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts the Bryant Bulldogs after David Dejulius scored 22 points in Cincinnati's 86-60 win against the NJIT Highlanders.
The Bearcats are 4-0 in home games. Cincinnati is 2-3 against opponents with a winning record.
The Bulldogs have gone 3-1 away from home. Bryant ranks second in the America East with 38.5 rebounds per game led by Earl Timberlake averaging 8.1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dejulius is shooting 47.6% and averaging 16.4 points for the Bearcats. Landers Nolley II is averaging 16.3 points for Cincinnati.
Sherif Kenney averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Charles Pride is averaging 15.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for Bryant.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.