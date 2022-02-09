Bryant Bulldogs (15-8, 10-1 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (8-14, 4-5 NEC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits the Sacred Heart Pioneers after Charles Pride scored 32 points in Bryant's 62-61 victory against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers.

The Pioneers are 4-4 in home games. Sacred Heart is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.5 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs are 10-1 in NEC play. Bryant ranks ninth in the NEC shooting 30.0% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season in NEC play. The Bulldogs won the last matchup 85-82 on Dec. 31. Peter Kiss scored 33 points to help lead the Bulldogs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Clarke is averaging 15.7 points and 4.2 assists for the Pioneers. Tyler Thomas is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

Pride is shooting 46.6% and averaging 17.5 points for the Bulldogs. Adham Eleeda is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bryant.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 80.0 points, 38.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

