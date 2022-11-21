Detroit Mercy Titans (2-2) vs. Bryant Bulldogs (3-1)
Boca Raton, Florida; Monday, 12 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bryant -3.5; over/under is 165.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Bryant Bulldogs take on the Detroit Mercy Titans in Boca Raton, Florida.
Bryant finished 22-10 overall with a 7-8 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Bulldogs shot 43.7% from the field and 30.4% from 3-point range last season.
Detroit Mercy went 14-16 overall with a 4-9 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Titans allowed opponents to score 70.5 points per game and shoot 46.6% from the field last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.