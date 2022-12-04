Bryant Bulldogs (6-2) at Cincinnati Bearcats (5-3)
Cincinnati; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -9.5; over/under is 154.5
BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts the Bryant Bulldogs after David Dejulius scored 22 points in Cincinnati's 86-60 win against the NJIT Highlanders.
The Bearcats have gone 4-0 at home. Cincinnati is sixth in the AAC in rebounding with 32.8 rebounds. Viktor Lakhin leads the Bearcats with 7.1 boards.
The Bulldogs have gone 3-1 away from home. Bryant averages 17.4 assists per game to lead the America East, paced by Sherif Kenney with 4.1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dejulius is shooting 47.6% and averaging 16.4 points for the Bearcats. Landers Nolley II is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers for Cincinnati.
Charles Pride is shooting 43.6% and averaging 15.5 points for the Bulldogs. Kenney is averaging 15.4 points for Bryant.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
