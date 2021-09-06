BLOOMINGTON -- George Taliaferro was an Indiana football star who influenced change and mentored countless athletes later in life as an IU administrator.
Taliaferro’s life will be chronicled in an hour-long documentary entitled “The B1G Story, George Taliaferro” which debuts Tuesday at 8 p.m. on Big Ten Network.
The documentary includes interviews with former IU basketball standout Quinn Buckner, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren and Taliaferro himself, from different clips and a 2015 video produced by Bloomington-based Blueline Productions that was played at his funeral in 2018 and his statue dedication event a year later. Taliaferro died on Oct. 8, 2018, at age 91.
“It’s really powerful the life that he lived and the things that he did, certainly on the football field,” said BTN senior coordinating producer for Big Ten Network Originals Bill Friedman. “But I think as you will find in this film, he just lived a really rich life that impacted Indiana both athletically and socially, and I think that’s a powerful story to tell.”
Taliaferro is best known as the first African-American player selected in the NFL Draft, taken by the Chicago Bears in the 13th round in 1948. He was an All-American two-way player on IU’s 1945 Big Ten championship team that went 9-0-1, the only undefeated Big Ten title team in school history. A statue of Taliaferro, unveiled outside of IU’s Memorial Stadium in 2019, signifies his mark on IU’s program.
But the documentary digs deeper into Taliaferro’s impact off the field, including his lobbying of then-IU president Herman Wells to integrate IU’s campus in the 1940s
“In 2015, we sat down for an hour-and-a-half with George, but we mostly talked about Herman Wells at that time, but we didn’t cover all of his life because that wasn’t the intent at the time,” said Blueline co-executive creative director Kevin Weaver. “It wasn’t until after George had passed away and we had some conversations with Bill that we said we could put these pieces together. He may not be here anymore, but we can find a way to tell this man’s story with what we have.”
Weaver said the documentary was aided by Taliaferro’s family permitting access to his personal effects.
“George’s garage was full of film reels and photos,” Weaver said. “He was someone who never threw anything away. His plan typed up for affirmative action -- the affirmative action plan he laid out at IU -- was in a garage, just in a binder, perfectly preserved.”
The idea for the documentary was hatched in the summer of 2020 and greenlighted for production the following fall. Weaver and fellow Blueline co-executive creative director Tucker Gragg began interviews in January. In all, the two interviewed 12 to 18 sources for the project, including Taliaferro’s four daughters, Taliaferro biographer Dawn Knight and former IU football player and IU football historian Mark Deal, whose father played alongside Taliaferro on the 1945 Big Ten championship team.
“You are going to understand his accolades, even for people who already knew about his accomplishments,” Gragg said. “But you are also going to shake his hand, you are going to get to know his personality and you are going to get to know his family.”
The documentary ends with Taliaferro’s return to IU's campus in the 1970s and the impact he had on the lives of Buckner and other prominent IU athletes of that era. Warren speaks of what Taliaferro meant to him as well. In July, at Big Ten football media days, Warren announced the creation of the George and Viola Taliaferro fellowship, which will provide individuals who have not historically had access to collegiate conference office leadership positions with an opportunity to work in the Office of the Commissioner and gain experience in sports and business sectors.
“I think you will see Kevin’s reverence for George and what he stood for come through in his comments,” Friedman said.