BLOOMINGTON -- As an analyst on the Big Ten Network Tailgate Show, former Ohio State and NFL linebacker Joshua Perry is having a hard time coming up with a prediction for Saturday’s matchup between No. 17 Indiana at No. 18 Iowa
Oddsmakers have made Iowa a 3.5-point favorite entering the game.
“That’s usually what you give a team just for being at home,” Perry said. “Vegas sees it really evenly matched, and so I think it’s a very intriguing game.”
Perry will be at Kinnick Stadium along with analysts Gerry DiNardo and Howard Griffith and host Dave Revsine for the show, which will air live from 10 a.m. to noon before the 3:30 p.m. BTN broadcast of the game between the Hoosiers and Hawkeyes.
This Perry knows for sure, quarterback play of both teams will be play an important role in the matchup. Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras is entering his second year as a starter. After Petras struggled in his first two starts last season, he led the Hawkeyes to six straight wins, posting a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 8-2 during that span.
“If you are Spencer Petras going up against Indiana’s phenomenal defense, you’ve got to contend with the front seven that we saw last year that is going to be very active,” Perry said.
Perry had high praise for returning All-Big Ten IU middle linebacker Micah McFadden, whom he called one of his favorite players in the conference.
“(McFadden) is disruptive in terms of sacks and tackles for loss and also is really good in pass coverage,” Perry said. “Then you’ve got a secondary that has some guys that, I mean, a returning All-American (Tiawan Mullen) obviously, and a couple of guys I think who would be really, really good players in terms of how they graded over the course of the year.”
Perry said he’s interested to see how IU quarterback Michael Penix Jr. handles facing a disciplined Iowa defense that has gone 22 straight games without surrendering more than 25 points.
“This is an Iowa defense that traditionally doesn’t do anything entirely too fancy. They don’t necessarily blitz a ton. They are not going to show you a bunch of different looks in the secondary. They are just going to play the game the way they play it,” Perry said. “They are going to make you earn your way down the field.
“When you get an athlete as exciting and as explosive as a Michael Penix Jr., returning from injury so you know he’s going to want to make the play, and he’s playing on a big stage, it’s going to be a big audience, it’s a top-20 matchup, that’s a situation Iowa likes to be in because you can almost, if the quarterback is not patient enough, you can force him into errors because he’s going to try to force the play. So I think both of the quarterbacks have to show some maturity.”
Perry said he expects Iowa preseason first-team All-American center Tyler Linderbaum also to have an impact on the game, both physically up front and mentally in his ability to switch protections during the course of the game.
“He’s not necessarily the biggest guy, but he plays like he’s a lot bigger than he is,” Perry said. “But the mental edge that he can give an offense just in terms of handling all the different (defensive) looks is big.”