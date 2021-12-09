NORTH ANDOVER – Maggie Pina drained four three-pointers for 16 points, sophomore Caitlin Weimar matched her with 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting, and Boston University snapped a four-game losing streak with a 66-52 win over Merrimack on Thursday evening.
BU improved to 3-5 while the Warriors fell to 2-6. The announced crowd was 606.
BU trailed 31-24 midway through the second period but Weimar scored 10 consecutive points to give the Terriers a three-point lead at half.
Kate Mager led Merrimack with 15 points, while Teneisia Brown added 12 points. Kimball Mayson had a tough shooting night (1 for 10) but grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds. BU’s Maren Durant had 15 rebounds.
Merrimack is at Colgate Saturday at 2 p.m.