Bubba Wallace won NASCAR’s playoff Cup race at Talladega to become the first Black driver in nearly 60 years to win a race at NASCAR’s top level. Wendell Scott last won a Cup race in Jacksonville, Fla. in 1963.

Monday’s superspeedway event was red-flagged for rain with around 70 laps remaining and Wallace, driver of the No. 23 Toyota, in the lead.

The race was considered official after reaching the halfway point, and NASCAR called drivers to a stop when more rain hit the track following an earlier rain-related delay. Lightning in the area compounded the weather hold, and eventually the call was made to end the race early just before 4:30 p.m. ET. Wallace watched atop his team’s pit box, then hugged his teammates as 23XI crew members cheered from below upon receiving the news.

Wallace won his first race in the Cup Series in 143 starts and his first race with the Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin co-owned team, 23XI Racing, which is in its first year in the series.

Penske teammates Brad Keselowski finished in second and Joey Logano finished in third.

NASCAR Talladega race results

POSCARDRIVERDELTALAPSBEST TIME
123Bubba Wallace11749.926
22Brad Keselowski (P)0.25811749.859
322Joey Logano (P)0.47211749.994
41Kurt Busch1.0911749.619
520Christopher Bell (P)1.33711749.83
617Chris Buescher1.78711750.116
711Denny Hamlin (P)1.80411748.591
84Kevin Harvick (P)2.57211750.032
93Austin Dillon2.90811749.181
1038Anthony Alfredo #2.92111749.682
1143Erik Jones2.95511749.748
1219Martin Truex Jr. (P)3.44911749.886
1312Ryan Blaney (P)3.57811749.82
1414Chase Briscoe #3.61311749.861
1541Cole Custer3.88711749.843
1634Michael McDowell3.89711749.639
1747Ricky Stenhouse Jr.4.43911748.577
180Quin Houff4.97411749.543
199Chase Elliott (P)5.4511749.894
2016* Justin Haley(i)6.67211749.67
216Ryan Newman7.11711749.509
227Corey LaJoie7.41311749.416
2399Daniel Suarez7.42111749.405
2496* Landon Cassill(i)8.52211749.861
2553Joey Gase(i)8.62211749.999
2610Aric Almirola8.97311749.126
2718Kyle Busch (P)9.09111749.952
2851Cody Ware(i)10.04611749.553
2915Garrett Smithley(i)11.10911750.156
3078BJ McLeod(i)11.43811749.888
3152Josh Bilicki11.95911749.942
3237* Ryan Preece125.98911649.447
3342Ross Chastain-111649.214
3466* James Davison-111649.858
3521Matt DiBenedetto-211549.33
3624William Byron (P)-211549.841
375Kyle Larson (P)-411350.045
3848Alex Bowman (P)-209749.887
398Tyler Reddick-209749.007
4077Justin Allgaier(i)-625549.858

©2021 The Charlotte Observer. Visit charlotteobserver.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Copyright 2021 Tribune Content Agency.

Trending Video

Recommended for you