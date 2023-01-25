Navy Midshipmen (10-10, 3-5 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (8-13, 1-7 Patriot)
Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucknell -1.5; over/under is 136.5
BOTTOM LINE: Navy visits the Bucknell Bison after Christian Jones scored 21 points in Navy's 77-71 victory against the Army Black Knights.
The Bison are 4-5 on their home court. Bucknell has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Midshipmen are 3-5 in Patriot play. Navy is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Rice is averaging 14.7 points and four assists for the Bison. Alex Timmerman is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Bucknell.
Tyler Nelson is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Midshipmen, while averaging 12.7 points and 5.8 rebounds. Daniel Deaver is shooting 51.4% and averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Navy.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 1-9, averaging 63.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.
Midshipmen: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.