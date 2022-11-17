Bucknell Bison (2-1) at Georgia Bulldogs (2-1)
Athens, Georgia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Georgia hosts the Bucknell Bison after Terry Roberts scored 22 points in Georgia's 77-70 victory against the Miami (OH) RedHawks.
Georgia went 6-26 overall a season ago while going 6-13 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 69.8 points per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and 32.1% from 3-point distance last season.
Bucknell went 2-15 on the road and 9-23 overall a season ago. The Bison averaged 71.2 points per game last season, 29.9 in the paint, 9.9 off of turnovers and 4.4 on fast breaks.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
