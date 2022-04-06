TAMPA, Fla. — The Bucs’ young secondary added some experience by reaching an agreement with veteran Falcons and Cowboys safety Keanu Neal.
Speaking of veterans, the team also announced it has re-signed 32-year-old quarterback Blaine Gabbert, Tom Brady’s backup the last two seasons. Gabbert, who signed a one-year deal, gives the Bucs four rostered quarterbacks, including veteran Ryan Griffin and 2021 second-round pick Kyle Trask,
The 17th overall pick of the Falcons in 2016, Neal — who starred at the University of Florida and South Sumter High in Bushnell, Fla. — was named to the Pro Bowl in his second NFL season.
After losing starting strong safety Jordan Whitehead to the Jets in free agency, the Bucs have fortified that position by adding Giants safety Logan Ryan and now Neal to go with Antoine Winfield Jr. and Mike Edwards.
Neal was moved to linebacker by the Cowboys and provides some much needed run support with the loss of Whitehead.
The 26-year-old Neal has 410 career tackles two sacks and two interceptions.
Gabbert, a favorite of both Brady and former coach Bruce Arians, owns a 13-35 record as a starter, though most of those starts came with struggling franchises. He has attempted 27 regular-season passes the last two seasons in mop-up time.
