TAMPA, Fla. — Logan Ryan won two Super Bowls in four seasons playing with Tom Brady in New England. So add another player likely recruited by the Bucs quarterback headed to Tampa Bay.
Ryan, the 31-year old Giants safety, agreed to a one-year contract with the Bucs, the Tampa Bay Times confirmed.
“I fly down (to Tampa) Tuesday to figure out the rest of the terms,” Ryan told NFL insider Josina Anderson. “I’m excited to be back with (Tom) Brady.”
Ryan’s contract was terminated by the Giants on Thursday. His full $9.25 million salary was set to become guaranteed Saturday.
Ryan started 30 of the 31 games he appeared in with the Giants, recording 211 tackles, 17 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and one interception.
The Bucs needed to add some depth and experience in the secondary after losing safety Jordan Whitehead to the Jets in free agency.
Ryan comes as a bargain to the Bucs. He is owed about $5 million from his contract with the Giants that is offset, so the Bucs could sign him to a one-year deal for the veteran minimum and land a playmaking safety.
Ryan played four seasons with Brady in New England, winning Super Bowls 49 and 51.
©2022 Tampa Bay Times. Visit tampabay.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.