TAMPA, Fla. — The Bucs have all the pieces for a dominant defense, but they seem to lack a killer instinct.
Take Sunday’s 21-15 win over the Falcons.
Leading by three touchdowns against an offense that struggles throwing the football, the Bucs watched Marcus Mariota bring the Falcons back with two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter.
Mariota connected with Olamide Zaccheaus on a 19-yard touchdown pass then fired to KhaDarel Hodge for the 2-point conversion.
The good news for the Bucs is they didn’t blow the lead, but they still don’t seem capable of blowing any opponent away — even one as offensively challenged as the Falcons.
A roughing the passer penalty on Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, who sacked Tom Brady on third down with 2:56 remaining in the game, prevented a Falcons’ comeback.
The win snapped a two-game home losing streak for the Bucs (3-2) and gives them sole possession of first place in the NFC South.
Brady was sharp, passing for 351 yards and a touchdown to Leonard Fournette.
Mike Evans had a big day. Not only did he have four catches for 81 yards, but they included receptions of 25 and 40 yards to set up scores.
Evans’ biggest grab may have been a 9-yard reception on third and 5 from the Tampa Bay 29 to salt the game away.
The Bucs dominated the first half but only had a 13-0 lead to show for it. Despite being in the red zone four times, they came away with only one touchdown on a 1-yard plunge by Fournette.
The Falcons entered the game without their best two players on offense: tight end Kyle Pitts and running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who are injured.
Brady went 22-of-33 for 256 yards in the first half, spreading the football to eight different receivers.
But the red-zone problems continued.
One drive ended on fourth and inches from the Atlanta 15-yard line when Fournette was dropped for no gain.
Then the Bucs put together one of their better drives this season, marching 88 yard in 13 plays. The highlight was a diving catch by Evans that resulted in a 25-yard gain. That helped set up Fournette’s TD.
Kicker Ryan Succop kicked field goals of 21 and 44 yards, the second one coming on the final play of the first half.
