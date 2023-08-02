TAMPA, Fla. — After nearly a decade of NFL employment, some questions have grown stale to Mike Evans. Particularly the ones about how the young receivers look after less than a week of camp, or the catchability of the quarterbacks’ spirals.
“Man, I always get this question,” Evans said Tuesday when asked — again — how the ball looks when it comes out of the hands of Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask. “They’re all NFL quarterback for a reason: They all throw a really great ball.”
But some inquiries still elicit a gleam from his 29-year-old eyes. When the subject of new offensive coordinator Dave Canales’ system surfaced Tuesday afternoon, the four-time Pro Bowler’s answer went from perfunctory to profound.
“I love what (Canales) has brought — a different type of energy,” Evans said.
“He’s a really interesting guy, really fun to be around. In the past, I’ve been moved around a lot, but in this offense I’m going to be moved around even more.”
Just how much more? Evans, whose nine consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to start a career stands as an NFL record, said Canales’ system will feature “a few routes that I’ve never seen before.”
Though hardly one-dimensional, Evans has earned his living primarily as a deep threat, winning one-on-one balls with his length and mastering the end-zone fade route that has evolved into a trademark of sorts.
But in Canales’ system — which promises more quarterback mobility and more run-pass balance — Evans indicated his route tree will flourish. A snapshot of that more diverse role was offered at Tuesday’s practice, when he had at least a couple of receptions from Kyle Trask on short routes.
“I’m going to be in more positions to get the ball and that’s what I want as a competitor and as a guy with my skill set, I want to be able to do everything,” Evans said. “I don’t want to be limited to deep in cuts, deep outs and go balls. I want to do everything because that’s what I can do.”
If Canales can maximize Evans’ versatility, the elder statesman of the Bucs’ receiver room would move into a tie with Randy Moss for second place on the list of total 1,000-yard receiving seasons (10). Jerry Rice owns the record for total 1,000-yard seasons (14) and consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns (11).
“Just to be in the same breath as all of these guys is a tremendous honor and I don’t take it for granted,” said Evans, who reiterated he wants to remain a Buc for his entire career even as he enters the final year of his current contract.
“It’s cool, something that me and my family and friends always talk about. It’s happening. I’m just trying to do my best to make it all happen.”
