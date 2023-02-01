TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady said he was getting straight to the point this time.
Choking back tears, an emotional Brady announced his retirement with a short video post on social media Wednesday morning. “I’m retiring ... for good,” Brady said.
One year ago to the day, Brady first announced his retirement from football with a lengthy written post in Instagram.
But 40 days later, he reconsidered and decided to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and play a 23rd NFL season.
“You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year,” said Brady.
Brady and the Bucs struggled to a 8-9 regular season, his first losing season as a stater, but still managed to win the NFC South for the second straight year.
This time, Brady indicated there would be no change of heart. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so I thought I would just press record and let you guys know first,” he said.
Brady, 45, finishes an unprecedented career in which he won seven Super Bowls, including one with the Bucs in 2020, and 19 division titles.
“Thank you guys so much, to every single one of you for supporting me. ... Thank you guys for letting me live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. I love you all.”
