TAMPA, Fla. — Missing three top receivers caught up to quarterback Tom Brady and the Bucs on Sunday.
Brady again had trouble finding any rhythm passing, as the Bucs fell 14-12 to the Packers in front of a record crowd (69,197) at Raymond James Stadium.
The Bucs (2-1) entered the game having only scored two offensive touchdowns this season. In the final three minutes, Brady drove the Bucs from their own 11 to the Green Bay 1-yard line needing a touchdown and two-point conversion to tie.
Russell Gage, who had a fumble earlier in the day, caught a 1-yard touchdown from Brady with 14 seconds remaining. It was his 12th catch of the game for 87 yards.
But the Bucs took a delay-of-game penalty and Brady’s pass to Gage in the end zone for the 2-point conversion was batted down by Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell to preserve the win for the Packers.
Midway through the fourth quarter, the Bucs had just 175 yards of total offense.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (27-of-35, 255 yards, one interception) threw two touchdowns in the first half and hung on.
Brady, who finished 31-of-42 for 271 yards passing, was playing without starting receivers Mike Evans (suspended), Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee). The defense did what it could to keep the Bucs in the game. Safety Logan Ryan recovered a fumble in the first half and intercepted Rodgers near midfield in the third quarter.
Brady connected with Cameron Brate on a 19-yard pass. But the drive ended when his pass to Breshad Perriman was broken up in the end zone.
Kicker Ryan Succop was good from 45 yards again on his second field-goal attempt, making it a one-score game with the Bucs trailing 14-6.
The Bucs had a chance with a first down at midfield in the fourth quarter. But a double reverse to Perriman was fumbled by Scotty Miller. Brate recovered but the play resulted in a loss of 12 yards. On the next play, Brady was sacked.
