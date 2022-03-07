MONDAY, MARCH 7
In the latest batch of annual traffic crash data, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Wednesday that there were 343 motor vehicle collision fatalities in Massachusetts in 2020, up from 336 in 2019.
The Claddagh Pub 4 Miler, part of the 15th annual Wild Rover Series... This is the running of the 28th annual Claddagh Pub 4 mile classic road race during Irish Month in the city.
An outdated child care center in Lawrence is getting rebuilt and expanded courtesy of $7.1 million state bond.
The House of Representatives last week approved a plan to expand offshore wind power to meet the state's renewable energy needs, but the move faces pushback from Gov. Charlie Baker who says it will drive up consumer costs.
Kindness Collaborative is working on a 30k diapers in 30 days drive. Ends March 15
220307-news-elder >> LEX sent at 15" + 1 mug
With the 400-member New Hampshire House set to squeeze back into Representatives Hall next week, Democratic lawmakers with serious, worsening health conditions are asking a court to act quickly on their request for remote access.
Bulk of UI overpayments went to low income workers
220307-news-gaga >> SENT at 7"
