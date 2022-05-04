NOB E-EDITION BUDGET 050722
EDITOR: TRACEY RAUH
NIGHT EDITOR: BILL KIRK
*** PAGES ONE AND TWO ARE ON INDIVIDUAL BUDGETS
*** NOTE THAT THERE IS A JUMP PAGE
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAGE 3, WORLD/NATION, 129"
220507-news-lgbtq: If Roe v. Wade gets knocked down, are LGBTQ rights next?>>SENT AT 31"
2 PHOTOS -- Please be sure to use file photo of Roe
220507-news-church: Alabama 'Bloody Sunday' church on endangered list
PHOTO
220507-news-pope: Pope's diplomacy a political, spiritual tightrope>>SENT AT 40" can cut
2 PHOTOS
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAGE 4, OPINION, 129"
20507-opin-primary -- A better presidential primary for 2024 @ 30 w. related photo
220507-opin-pederson -- Are you playing the 'who gave me COVID' blame game? It's not healthy @ 25
220507-opin-soloway -- How can bricks-and-mortar stores beat online sellers? Allow dogs @ 27 w. related photo
220507-opin-dementia -- Reinforcing the importance of end-of-life planning @ 23
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAGE 6, FOOD, 129"
CENTERPIECE
220507-news-brunch: Make her brunch: A unique last-minute idea>>SENT AT 13"
PHOTO
WITH SIDEBAR
220507-news-souffle: Don't forget the eggs, but change them up>>SENT AT 11"
PHOTO
OTHERS
220507-news-pie: Blueberry pie>>SENT AT 17"
PHOTO
220507-news-blt: Go vegan with the popular BLT>>SENT AT 8"
PHOTO
220507-news-burger: Chicken Burgers with Kiwi Salsa>>SENT AT 9"
PHOTO
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAGE 6, JUMPS, 129"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.