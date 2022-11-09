WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9

DAY EDITOR: 

NIGHT EDITOR: BILL KIRK, Lex Nicolas

PAGE ONE 

TEASER: Coupon value: ET - $260.00

Hammer head over the whole package: Democracy in Action
 
CENTERPIECE: 221109-news-color >> Color at the polls on Election Day. Should include any noteworthy news at local polling places, if any, and if everything is calm we stick to flavor of the day. Democracy for the win. This story anchors the front page and only drops off A1 if we get true mass election chaos nationally. >> TERRY + 11 photos attached -- 28" >>sent
 
Lead photo: 221108-ET-TJE-ELECTION-DERRY-01_2438276.JPG
secondary:  221108-ET-TJE-ELECTION-METHUEN-03_2438258.JPG
 
lead: 221109-news-massgov-final >> Healey wins for Mass governor;  >> WADE -- 29" -- four fotos attached >>sent
 
off-lead(under-lead): 221109-news-nhgov >> Who wins for NH gov >> AP/InDepth -- 24", 4 fotos attached >>sent
 
 
at bottom: 
 
 
221109-news-auditor >> Looks like DiZoglio will win, but final results aren't in yet. wade--20", 1 foto. >>sent
 
221109-news-finnramos >> WILL -- 15", mug attached. >>sent
 
 
 
   
------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PAGE 2, LOCAL, (backup jumps space) 89" (69" after stocks, lottery) 

221109-news-minute >>SENT at 20" + a file photo 
 
 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PAGE 3, LOCAL, COLOR, 16"  - READY 

221109-news-firefollow >> sent at 8''+ 1 photo 

 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PAGE 4, OBITS, 126" -- 13 obits

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PAGE 5, OBITS spill, 129" 

12" -- 

221110-news-nicole -- 9" >>sent

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PAGE 6, LOCAL, COLOR, 15" - READY 

221109-news-bonfire >> SENT at 13" 

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PAGE 7, EDITORIAL, 129"

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PAGE 8, SECTION BACK, 15" 

221109-news-calendar >> KIRK >>sent

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PAGES 9-11, SPORTS

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PAGE 12, LOCAL, >> JUMPS, 129"

 
 
221109-news-tramdufour >> Who comes out on top in what seems to be a fairly matched race between incumbent Tram Nugyen and Jeffrey DuFour. >> TEDDY -- 12", 1 foto attached. >>sent

 

------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

PAGE 13, LOCAL >> 129"

 
221109-news-moulton -- Moulton talks about democracy at stake -- ethan, 29" >>sent
 
221109-news-voterturnout -- Methuen voter turnout story, roberson, 17" >>sent
 
221109-news-alsoran >> A wrap up of the wins that we know are coming because they ran uncontested >> WADE >> SENT at 19" 
 
221109-news-finedefra >> Barry Finegold beats Sal DeFranco in newly redrawn district. >> MIKE --17", 1 foto. >>sent
 
 

------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

PAGE 14, ELECTION, >> NH ELECTION, 129" 

221109-news-congress -- 50", four fotos.>>sent

221109-news-nhexec >> ANGELINA >>sent@10" 
 
221109-news-hasbul >> Hassan v. Buldoc results >> AP/InDepth 
 
 
 
 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PAGE 15, CLASSIFIED 

------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

PAGE 16, CLASSIFIED

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PAGE PAGES 17, COMICS

------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

PAGE 18, BACK PAGE, 109" 

abby, etc.

50"

wire--

221109-news-powerball -- winner in california, largest ever. 28", 3 fotos. >>sent

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you