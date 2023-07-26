THURSDAY, July 27, 2003

DAY: Joel

NIGHT/Bill or Doug 

For Advice page 230727-advice-motormouth, 22.1";  230727-advice-askdave, 14.6"; 230727-advice-medicare, 23.4"; 230727-advice-wildcard, 24.3"; 230727-advice-realestate, 15.6"

---

TEASER: SPORTS please 

 

Reader

230727-news-ayotte - jill NH/Lawrence war of words and dope with mug . >>SENT 18" 4.0 

Centerpiece

230727-news-olson burt on mom of dead Andover toddler killed by tractor-trailer launches kids' run - with art  4.0

lede 

230727-news-audit: Legislative audit —State Auditor Diana Dizoglio on her push to conduct an audit of the Legislature. 24 inches with art (mug or 1 col) 4.0 

Offlede

230727-news-rocky  21 inches - River tour with seniors - Monica with art 4.0

Bottom

230726-news-concession 23 inches with art hillie stadium concession rebuild 4.0

---------

PAGE 2 - JUMP - 103 inches 

230727-news-correction $ amount wrong 

--

PAGE 3 - NH - 79 inches -

230727-news-skateboard - update on skateboard back home from hospital after getting injured in hit-n-run Katelyn (Night editor to send) 

230727-news-nh-minute 23 inches with 3 col art 4.0

230727-news-nhrent 21 inches 4.0

FILLER: NH calendar if needed 

--

PAGE 4- MASS -  129 inches 

230727-news-stopshows 38 inches with logo (Online already) 4.0

230727-news-tourism 11 inches with art - Use Plug Pond art  4.0

230727-news-ma-minute 26 inches 4.0

FILLER: Use mass calendar  if needed 

---

PAGE 5 - Further review

---

PAGE 6 - FPA

---

PAGE 7 - OPINION

---

PAGE 8  - FPA

---

PAGE 9/10/11 - SPORTS

---

PAGE 12

FP AD

---------

PAGE 13, FP AD

-----------------

PAGE 14 - OBITS - 129 inches

------------------------

PAGE 15 - OBITS  - 129 inches 

Use these on either obit page or wherever needed... 

230727-news-juveniles  18 inches - Groveland splatter ball incident Mike L. 4.0 

230727-news-rsa 16 inches 4.0

230727-news-heart 9 inches with mug or 1 col photo 4.0

230727-news-pca 30 inches - mass filler with mug 4.0  

--

PAGE 16 - FPA

---

PAGE 17 - CRO - AP Wire - 86 inches

230727-news-sinead: Sinead O'Connor dead at 56. 41 in (end cut) with art 4.0

230727-news-hot - 22 inches w/ art - Gulf of Mexico is the hottest ever - can you say hot tub? with art 4.0

230727-news-hunter 21 inches with art - Plea deal unravels as judge questions arrangement  4.0

-

PAGE 20 - REGION - 114 inches

230727-news-harvard 30 inches with art 4.0

230727-news-fees 37 inches 4.0 

230727-news-college - 50 inches (end cut as needed) 4.0

---

Not sure if this is coming

230727-news-pet  Katelyn 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you