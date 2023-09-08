THURSDAY AUG. 3, 2023
DAY: JOEL
NIGHT: DOUG
TEASE:
CENTERPIECE/NEWS LEAD:4 1/2 column flush right - leave space at bottom for 1 story - hassan w/ art
Package together -
Above AP photo - HISTORY UNFOLDS - (Hammer head and photo are on the trumpreax story)
Each of these stories needs to have equal side by side treatment - with 2 deck heads of identical size on both - dotted gutter line between em if that's too much of a pain - TR said run Monica top with Wade below...
230803-news-Trumpreax — Members of the state's all-Democratic congressional delegation are reacting to the third indictment of former Republican President Donald Trump over his actions leading up to and during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. 4.0
230802-news-trump - Local reax to 3rd indictment of the former president - Academics/political voices on both side. MONICA 2 local headshots ONE MUST BE CROPPED 4.0
230803-news-strike - Cancer center nurses vote for one-day strike over contract talk stall -20 inches with art for jump 4.0
MIDDLE - 230803-news-lawyers - Attorneys in area reprimanded for unethical behavior JILL - may have file pic of one 44.0
BOTTOM - but 6 col with art 230803-news-hassan Sen Maggie Hassan is coming to Sunnycrest Farm in Londonderry to discuss the upcoming Farm Bill reauthorization in Congress. KATELYN 4.0
---
PAGE 2 - JUMP 97"
---
PAGE 3- LOCAL - 28 inches
230803-news-soulfest - it's on - duped from SN. Paul L
---
PAGE 4 NEW HAMPSHIRE 129"
--
PAGE 5 MASSACHUSETTS
230803-news-nightout with photo with 7 inch copyblock HAV cops in the community
230802-news-grants-Grants given to North Andover's Windrush Farm to help disabled adults experience horse riding (with provided photos) CAITLIN with file art
230801-news-recycling North Andover new recycling plan begins Caitlin Dee 11 inches
ma-minute
mass calendar if needed
---
---
PAGE 6 LOCAL 30"
230803-news-mullen: Dupe from GT
---
---
PAGE 7 - EDITORIAL
---
---
PAGE 8 - LOCAL 8"
AP filler
---
---
PAGE 9/10/11 - SPORTS
---
---
PAGE 12 - FPA
---
---
PAGE 13 - LOCAL 69" Color
Centerpiece 230802-news-mermaids, a "real, live" mermaid will visit the North Andover Makers Market on Saturday WILL
230802-news-freshfood The city is seeking applications from food banks, faith based organizations, soup kitchens etc, to share in $200,000 in federal funding under the Fresh Foods program, (edited) MIKE
---
PAGE 14 / 15 - OBITS Open except for 3" ad
---
PAGE 16 - WIRE - 54"
230802-news-parade with file pic. 11
PAGE 17 - CRO - 107 @11 am
---
PAGE 20 - BACK PAGE 129" color
Latest on capitol shooting
maybe analysis of Trump indict
Pittsburgh shooter gets death sentence...
Wire filler
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.