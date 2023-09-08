THURSDAY AUG. 3, 2023

DAY: JOEL

NIGHT: DOUG

TEASE:

CENTERPIECE/NEWS LEAD:4 1/2 column flush right - leave space at bottom for 1 story - hassan w/ art 

Package together -

Above AP photo - HISTORY UNFOLDS  - (Hammer head and photo are on the trumpreax story)

Each of these stories needs to have equal side by side treatment - with 2 deck heads of identical size on both - dotted gutter line between em if that's too much of a pain - TR said run Monica top with Wade below...

230803-news-Trumpreax — Members of the state's all-Democratic congressional delegation are reacting to the third indictment of former Republican President Donald Trump over his actions leading up to and during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.  4.0 

230802-news-trump -  Local reax to 3rd indictment of the former president - Academics/political voices on both side. MONICA  2 local headshots ONE MUST BE CROPPED 4.0 

OFFLEAD:-left rail 3 stories stacked- bottom one goes across 6 col with art 

230803-news-strike - Cancer center nurses vote for one-day strike over contract talk stall -20 inches with art for jump 4.0 

MIDDLE - 230803-news-lawyers - Attorneys in area reprimanded for unethical behavior JILL - may have file pic of one 44.0

BOTTOM - but 6 col with art 230803-news-hassan Sen Maggie Hassan is coming to Sunnycrest Farm in Londonderry to discuss the upcoming Farm Bill reauthorization in Congress. KATELYN 4.0

---

PAGE 2 - JUMP 97"

---

PAGE 3- LOCAL - 28 inches

230803-news-soulfest - it's on - duped from SN. Paul L 

---

PAGE 4  NEW HAMPSHIRE 129"   

230803-news-insurance >>SENT at 40" with two graphics -- for NH Page on Thursday.
230803-news-stairs >> SENT at 16" with 3 good pics -- in DN today. Never published in ET.
230803-news-hobdy in DN databse >>SENT at 23.7 with nice pic
nh-minute 
 
230803-news-calendar >> SENT at 62 inches
 

--

PAGE 5 MASSACHUSETTS

230803-news-nightout with photo with 7 inch copyblock HAV cops in the community  

230802-news-grants-Grants given to North Andover's Windrush Farm to help disabled adults experience horse riding (with provided photos) CAITLIN with file art

230801-news-recycling North Andover new recycling plan begins Caitlin Dee 11 inches

ma-minute 

mass calendar if needed

 

  

---

---

PAGE 6 LOCAL 30"

230803-news-mullen: Dupe from GT 

---

---

PAGE 7 - EDITORIAL

---

---

PAGE 8 - LOCAL 8" 

AP filler 

---

---

PAGE 9/10/11 - SPORTS 

---

---

PAGE 12 - FPA

---

---

PAGE 13 - LOCAL 69" Color

Centerpiece 230802-news-mermaids, a "real, live" mermaid will visit the North Andover Makers Market on Saturday WILL

230802-news-freshfood The city is seeking applications from food banks, faith based organizations, soup kitchens etc, to share in $200,000 in federal funding under the Fresh Foods program, (edited) MIKE   

---

PAGE 14 / 15 - OBITS Open except for 3" ad

---

PAGE 16 - WIRE - 54"

230802-news-parade with file pic. 11

230803-news-book-North Andover teen publishes book detailing story of her pandemic puppy (with provided photos) CAITLIN

---

PAGE 17 - CRO - 107 @11 am

---

PAGE 20 - BACK PAGE 129" color 

Latest on capitol shooting 

maybe analysis of Trump indict 

Pittsburgh shooter gets death sentence... 

Wire filler 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you