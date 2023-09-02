ANDOVER — In the more than a decade as advisor to the Andover Robotics Club, Andover High School math teacher Mindy Reidy says she’s seen the gender gap in the club’s membership has been closing.
Reidy said the club is hoping to inspire even more women and gender minorities toward engineering with an event which will introduce role models and include technical workshops at the Andover High School, 80 Shawsheen Road, on Saturday, Sept. 30, 9 a.m.
Reidy hosted the symposium last year and it attracted around 50 participants from around the state.
“We are hoping we have more this year,” she said.
“As the role of gender continues to decline in the workforce, women and gender minorities are creating a place for themselves in the previously male-dominated fields of engineering, and STEM as a whole. GEARS is a celebration of the work that these people have done and the new possibilities for the future of engineering,” said students from the team in a write up.
Attendees will include speakers from Raytheon and Mitre, some of whom are alumni from the club.
“They talk about how they got there and what it is like,” she said.
She said one speaker will talk about advocating for yourself.
“Let them know what you can do,” said Reidy.
Reidy said the creation of an all-girls team known as Hailstorm “made a big difference” in bringing in more girls to the club.
Lunch will be provided.
The team is inviting non-male speakers in STEM and is also looking for sponsors for the event. To get involved contact Minda Reidy at minda.reidy@andoverma.us
Schneider Electric will be sponsoring the event.
The Andover Robotics Club competes in a robotics competition called the First Tech Challenge(FTC), where students design robots that compete against each other. Reidy added that with still few girls competing in the FTC, the symposium means a lot.
“This opportunity to be together, they just jump on it,” Reidy said.
For more information visit andoverrobotics.com
