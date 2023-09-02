DERRY — The Bacon Brothers have been doing things their way for more than 25 years and look to keep their audience on their toes at Tupelo Music Hall on Thursday, Sept. 7.
The band is loaded with star power. Kevin Bacon is a successful actor while older brother Michael Bacon is an Emmy Award-winning composer.
The two prolific songwriters have penned so many songs. They’ve recorded seven full-length albums and an EP since 1997 finding time between two busy and separate careers.
For Kevin Bacon, performing alongside his brother still gives him butterflies after all these years.
“It’s one of the things that keeps me coming back to it,” Kevin Bacon said of performing shows with his brother. “There’s always a sense of butterflies. As a creative person, it’s good to feel that.”
“When I make movies and television, it’s like being in my living room,” Kevin Bacon added. “I don’t feel a sense of danger, except maybe the weekend something comes out.”
The live show brings a fresh atmosphere each night for the two which correlates with their desire to constantly integrate their newest material into each new tour’s setlist.
They call their sound, Forosoco, which is a mix of folk, rock, soul and country. Both Bacon brothers equally write on their albums. The two switch off on lead vocals during shows based on who wrote the track.
“It would probably be smarter if we were a band that just played folk or soul or rock or country music,” Kevin Bacon said. “But that just doesn’t seem natural to us. It has to be this combination of things.”
“We keep moving away from that concept of having only one sound,” Michael Bacon added.
It’s no surprise with all the genres the Bacon Brothers cover that their stage is filled with a plethora of different instruments and the musicians who play them on any given night.
“Michael plays everything and our band is also multi-instrumental,” Kevin Bacon said. “The set looks a little bit like a music store.”
Michael Bacon said they are working to add at least five new songs for the tour. It’s a daunting endeavor since they’ll likely have to rehearse over Zoom, he added.
The Bacon Brothers don’t feel any pressure to live up to expectations though.
“The thing with a lot of bands who have been around as long as we have, and are as old as we are, is that they probably had a big hit record in the past,” Michael Bacon said.
Kevin Bacon bluntly chimed in about the band’s freedom on tours.
“What my brother is saying is sometimes people come to a show wanting to hear the band’s hit, but when you don’t have one, you don’t have that pressure,” Kevin Bacon said with a smirk on his face.
“We have a core group of fans and have been building it over the years,” Michael Bacon added.
The brothers do revisit older material in their sets, but find it more difficult with newer releases they want to play.
“The challenge with old songs is you want to be singing something that’s fresh,” Michael Bacon said. “In a funny way, you have to rediscover the older songs every time you sing them. We are both compelled to move new stuff in all the time.”
Some of the newer releases which will make it into the show include songs from the 2022 EP “Erato.”
For the brothers, it was an EP which added even more family elements to the mix.
Kevin Bacon’s son Travis Bacon produced the track, “Karaoke Town.” He’s also helped compose an upcoming song on a new EP planned for the fall. The forthcoming EP has six songs on it so far.
“Kevin had this idea of people tattooing each other and then you break up and still have the tattoo,” Michael said. “Travis produced it and did a really incredible job. Plus we used a fiddle player from Pennsylvania.”
Kevin and Michael Bacon will continue to use their family bond to their advantage. Their strong family contingency is the key to their longevity and they have no plans for slowing down.
“We’ve stayed together so long because there’s such a strong family contingent to the band,” Michael said. “When it works, you keep moving forward. It’s creatively exhilarating. Everything keeps reinventing itself.”
The Bacon Brothers will also perform locally in Rockport on Sept. 8 and in Salisbury on Oct. 20.
