Budweiser joins Coke, Pepsi brands in sitting out Super Bowl

This image provided by Budweiser shows two health care workers getting vaccinated in an advertisement Budweiser is running before the Super Bowl. For the first time since 1983, when Anheuser-Busch used all of its ad time to introduce a beer called Bud Light, the beer giant isn't advertising its iconic Budweiser brand during the Super Bowl. Instead, itâs donating the money it would have spent on the ad to coronavirus vaccination awareness efforts.(Budweiser via AP)