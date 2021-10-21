Boston Bruins (1-1-0, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Buffalo Sabres (3-0-0, second in the Atlantic)
Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres +155, Bruins -190; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts Boston looking to extend its three-game home winning streak.
Buffalo finished 15-34-7 overall with an 8-16-4 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Sabres averaged 2.4 goals on 28.4 shots per game last season.
Boston finished 33-16-7 overall with a 15-9-4 record on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Bruins scored 35 power play goals with a 21.9% success rate on power play opportunities last season.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.
INJURIES: Sabres: Casey Mittelstadt: out (upper body).
Bruins: Nick Foligno: day to day (upper body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.