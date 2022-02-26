Buffalo Sabres (16-28-8, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Dallas Stars (28-20-3, fifth in the Central)
Dallas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo looks to break its four-game slide when the Sabres take on Dallas.
The Stars are 18-7-1 at home. Dallas averages just 3.2 penalties per game, the least in the league. Jamie Benn leads the team averaging 0.5.
The Sabres are 8-14-4 on the road. Buffalo is 22nd in the Eastern Conference with 29.4 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.
In their last meeting on Jan. 20, Dallas won 5-4. Jason Robertson scored a team-high two goals for the Stars in the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with 33 assists and has 54 points this season. Tyler Seguin has 10 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.
Rasmus Dahlin leads the Sabres with 25 total assists and has 33 points. Tage Thompson has six goals over the last 10 games for Buffalo.
LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .934 save percentage.
Sabres: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.
INJURIES: Stars: None listed.
Sabres: Zemgus Girgensons: out (undisclosed), Jack Quinn: out (lower body).
