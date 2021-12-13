Buffalo Sabres (8-15-4, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Winnipeg Jets (13-9-5, fifth in the Central)
Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -266, Sabres +213; over/under is 5.5
BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo comes into the matchup with Winnipeg as losers of seven in a row.
The Jets are 9-4-1 at home. Winnipeg leads the Western Conference with 5.2 assists per game, led by Blake Wheeler averaging 0.7.
The Sabres have gone 2-7-2 away from home. Buffalo has converted on 18.8% of power-play opportunities, scoring 13 power-play goals.
The teams match up Tuesday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Wheeler leads the Jets with 16 assists and has 17 points this season. Kyle Connor has six goals over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.
Kyle Okposo leads the Sabres with 19 points, scoring six goals and collecting 13 assists. Dylan Cozens has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.
LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.
Sabres: 1-7-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.4 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while allowing 3.7 goals per game with an .891 save percentage.
INJURIES: Jets: None listed.
Sabres: Dustin Tokarski: day to day (health protocols), Craig Anderson: out (upper body), Robert Hagg: day to day (undisclosed).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.