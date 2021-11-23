Boston Bruins (9-6-0, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-9-2, fourth in the Atlantic)
Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres +183, Bruins -225; over/under is 5.5
BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo heads into the matchup against Boston as losers of three in a row.
The Sabres are 2-2-1 against Atlantic teams. Buffalo is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 4.8 assists per game, led by Victor Olofsson averaging 0.6.
The Bruins are 5-2-0 against the rest of their division. Boston ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game, led by Brad Marchand with eight.
In their last meeting on Oct. 22, Boston won 4-1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tage Thompson has 13 total points for the Sabres, eight goals and five assists. Rasmus Dahlin has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.
Marchand leads the Bruins with 20 points, scoring eight goals and adding 12 assists. Patrice Bergeron has six goals over the last 10 games for Boston.
LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 2-7-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game with an .876 save percentage.
Bruins: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, four penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.
INJURIES: Sabres: Craig Anderson: day to day (upper body), Casey Mittelstadt: out (upper body).
Bruins: Trent Frederic: day to day (upper body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.