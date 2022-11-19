Buffalo Bulls (1-3) vs. Howard Bison (2-4)
Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Saturday, 3:15 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the Howard Bison after LaQuill Hardnett scored 26 points in Buffalo's 80-72 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.
Howard finished 8-4 at home a season ago while going 16-13 overall. The Bison averaged 76.4 points per game last season, 15.6 from the free throw line and 25.2 from 3-point range.
Buffalo went 19-11 overall last season while going 9-5 on the road. The Bulls averaged 15.0 assists per game on 29.7 made field goals last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
