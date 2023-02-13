Buffalo Bulls (12-13, 6-6 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (14-11, 6-6 MAC)
Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Ohio faces the Buffalo Bulls after Jaylin Hunter scored 25 points in Ohio's 90-81 victory against the Akron Zips.
The Bobcats are 11-1 in home games. Ohio ranks second in the MAC with 36.8 points per game in the paint led by Dwight Wilson averaging 13.7.
The Bulls are 6-6 in conference play. Buffalo is 7-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 9.6 rebounds for the Bobcats. Hunter is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ohio.
Curtis Jones is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Bulls. Isaiah Adams is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Buffalo.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 80.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.
Bulls: 4-6, averaging 81.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
