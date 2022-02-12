Northwestern Wildcats (12-10, 5-8 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (17-6, 10-3 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boo Buie and the Northwestern Wildcats take on Kofi Cockburn and the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini in Big Ten action.

The Fighting Illini have gone 10-2 at home. Illinois ranks second in the Big Ten with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Cockburn averaging 6.7.

The Wildcats are 5-8 in conference matchups. Northwestern ranks eighth in the Big Ten shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Fighting Illini won 59-56 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. Cockburn led the Fighting Illini with 22 points, and Pete Nance led the Wildcats with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trent Frazier is averaging 11.7 points and 3.5 assists for the Fighting Illini. Cockburn is averaging 13.1 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 59.3% over the past 10 games for Illinois.

Buie is averaging 15.5 points and 4.8 assists for the Wildcats. Nance is averaging 8.4 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the past 10 games for Northwestern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

