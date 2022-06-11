FILE - Bulgaria's Todor Nedelev, right, is challenged by Wales' Harry Wilson during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Bulgaria and Wales at Vassil Levski national stadium in Sofia, Bulgaria, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. The Bulgarian men's national soccer team was involved in a bus crash ahead of a Nations League game against Georgia, leaving Nedelev in need of intensive care treatment, UEFA said Saturday, June 11, 2022.