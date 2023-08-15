NEW YORK – If there were ever to be an inning representative of the Mets coming wildly short of their lofty expectations this season, it was the seventh.
First, it was a bases-loaded, four-pitch walk by rookie reliever Grant Hartwig to Jack Suwinski that gave the Pirates a 2-1 lead. Hartwig then ran a sinker inside to Jared Triolo with his fifth pitch, one that hit the rookie’s elbow guard and in turn doubled the Pirates’ advantage.
Two more balls followed to Jason Delay, the second of which Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez couldn’t handle and rolled all the way to the backstop, allowing another run to score. Hartwig finally produced a called strike on the eighth pitch he threw, drawing Bronx boos from many of the 35,439 on hand at Citi Field.
Those sarcastic cheers quickly turned to jeers when Delay lined a two-RBI double to right-center, giving the Pirates a commanding 6-1 lead en route to their 7-4 win Tuesday night.
For much of the night, the Pirates struggled to get a timely hit. They stranded a pair in the second and with the bases loaded in the third, each time going down with a pair of swinging strikeouts.
Turns out, they didn’t need a clutch at-bat to jump out in front. Instead, the Pirates simply needed to play competent baseball, a task that escaped the Mets during their mistake-laden seventh.
The Pirates even tacked on an insurance run when Bryan Reynolds tripled to center in the penultimate at-bat of the frame, a ball that Mets center fielder Tim Locastro incorrectly tried to make a diving catch for.
Delay coming around to score on Reynolds’ triple proved to hold some value, considering the Mets’ offense sprung to life with back-to-back homers off reliever Colin Selby in the bottom of the inning to cut their deficit in half. Had Hartwig retired more than just one of the four batters he faced, perhaps DJ Stewart and Jonathan Arauz’s no-doubters would have been of greater significance.
Instead, they were both moot points as Colin Holderman and David Bednar each provided clean innings devoid of much nonsense, allowing the Pirates to earn an odd win and set up a rubber match for the series finale.
ON THE MOUND
Initially, it looked like starter Bailey Falter might be in for a long night when he gave up a leadoff home run to Brandon Nimmo on a hanging slider that was right down Broadway.
From then on, though, the left-hander settled in to produce his best start for the Pirates in his third outing with the club since being acquired from the Phillies at the trade deadline. Though Falter is still searching for his first win of the year, his no-decision effort very well could’ve been a victorious one.
In 5 1/3 innings, Falter allowed just four hits, all of them singles aside from Nimmo’s homer, and walked one while striking out five. He was efficient, too, throwing only 82 pitches in an evening that he gave up just the singular run.
Despite the relatively low pitch count, manager Derek Shelton pulled Falter after Francisco Lindor legged out an infield single. The right-handed Selby entered to face Pete Alonso, who promptly grounded into an inning-ending double play.
AT THE PLATE
The Pirates showed exemplary patience for the second night in a row, having forced the Mets’ Monday night starter in Carlos Carrasco to throw 88 pitches to get through three innings.
Left-hander David Peterson didn’t fare much better, issuing six walks while tossing 91 pitches in his 3 2/3 innings of work. While the Pirates failed to tag Peterson for more than one run, which came courtesy of Liover Peguero’s fifth home run of the season in the second, they succeeded in getting to a Mets bullpen that had used five relievers to cover six innings a night prior.
The likes of Hartwig and Jose Butto couldn’t contain the Pirates’ offense in the seventh, nor were they able to command the strike zone particularly well, issuing a combined four walks in three innings. The Pirates’ attack wasn’t without its faults, though, striking out 13 times against the team’s 10 walks.
UP NEXT
Johan Oviedo, who gave up six earned runs his last time out after yielding just two in his previous 20 innings, will start for the Pirates. The Mets will turn to right-hander Tylor Megill in the matinee.
