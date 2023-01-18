Illinois State Redbirds (8-11, 3-5 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (9-9, 5-3 MVC)
Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Iowa -8.5; over/under is 134.5
BOTTOM LINE: Bowen Born and the Northern Iowa Panthers host Darius Burford and the Illinois State Redbirds.
The Panthers have gone 6-4 at home. Northern Iowa has a 5-6 record against opponents over .500.
The Redbirds have gone 3-5 against MVC opponents. Illinois State is 1-3 in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tytan Anderson is averaging 13.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Panthers. Born is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.
Malachi Poindexter averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Burford is shooting 45.8% and averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Illinois State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.
Redbirds: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.